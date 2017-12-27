Gasconade County Republican

News

Gerald area man arrested for allegedly choking his father
On Dec. 19, Franklin County deputies responded to a domestic assault call north of Gerald.  When deputies arrived at the home in the 5900 block of Highway Y, they learned that a man had been choked by his son.  Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton...
Six teams gear up for 29th OHS Tourney
Six will be a serious number for the 29th Owensville Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament tipping off on Tuesday, Jan. 2. With the departure of the Wright County Home school Warriors and Bourbon’s Warhawks, six teams will make up the tournament field...
Veterans association chair supports governor’s action
As the Chairman of the Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations, I’m grateful for new leadership in Missouri that fights for our veterans. These men and women deserve dignity, respect, and quality care. Unfortunately, too often, government...
