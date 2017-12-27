Gasconade County Republican

Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:07am
Gerald police responded to a report of a storage unit burglary Dec. 21. Police Chief Jim Helton said tool boxes and various hand tools were missing from the unit. The outside lock had been cut, but...
Nochta named interim Bland fire chief; Davis submitted resignation Dec. 11 after closed meeting with district’s directors
Bland Fire Protection District is expected to name a new fire chief Jan. 8 since its former chief, Mark Davis, stepped down at the Dec. 11 meeting. Davis’ resignation was given in closed session. He...
Cari Wehmeyer helps carry packages belonging to the family of Josh and Tonya Wagner after their Rosebud home received extensive smoke and heat damage from an accidental fire reported at 1 p.m. Dec....
City Hall staff will issue permits for owners of golf carts, ATVs and UTVs during regular business hours following approval Dec. 18 of an ordinance authorizing transit within the city limits for a $...
News
On Dec. 19, Franklin County deputies responded to a domestic assault call north of Gerald. When deputies arrived at the home in the 5900 block of Highway Y, they learned that a man had been choked by his son. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton...
Sports
Six will be a serious number for the 29th Owensville Varsity Boys Basketball Tournament tipping off on Tuesday, Jan. 2. With the departure of the Wright County Home school Warriors and Bourbon’s Warhawks, six teams will make up the tournament field...
Opinions
As the Chairman of the Missouri Association of Veterans Organizations, I’m grateful for new leadership in Missouri that fights for our veterans. These men and women deserve dignity, respect, and quality care. Unfortunately, too often, government...